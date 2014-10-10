LOS ANGELES Oct 10 The misfit "Guardians of the
Galaxy" superheroes are headed to television in a new animated
series, Walt Disney Co's children's TV network said on
Friday, after they saved the universe from destruction in the
summer's biggest movie.
Marvel's "Guardians," a rogue band of aliens led by thief
and explorer "Starlord" Peter Quill, will premiere next year on
Disney XD, and follow the intergalactic heroes as they battle
evil forces to keep the universe safe.
The "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie opened in August to rave
reviews and $94 million at the U.S. box office, the largest
August movie opening in film history and the biggest movie
release of 2014.
It has so far grossed $655 million at the global box office,
according to Boxoffice.com.
Unlike Disney's recent spate of Marvel superhero films
including the "Iron Man," "Captain America" and "Avengers"
franchises, the "Guardians" was a lesser-known comic book
property and a risky choice for a stand-alone movie.
The success of the film has already led the studio to
greenlight the sequel, due in 2017. Chris Pratt will reprise the
role of Peter Quill, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, Zoe
Saldana as Gamora, Vin Diesel as Groot and Dave Bautista as Drax
the Destroyer.
