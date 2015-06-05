By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES, June 4
LOS ANGELES, June 4 Dressed in a tux and
reciting Dante Alighieri's "Inferno" in perfect Italian,
Hannibal Lecter is showing off his refined taste to its fullest
amid Europe's discerning high society.
So begins the third season of NBC's "Hannibal" on Thursday,
Bryan Fuller's stylized origin story of one of pop culture's
most notable fictional cannibals, played by Danish actor Mads
Mikkelsen.
Hannibal is hiding in the open with a new name in Florence
with his former psychiatrist Bedelia Du Maurier (Gillian
Anderson), after an explosive Season Two finale that saw him
attack his confidante Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) and seemingly
leave him for dead.
"We had been telling the story of Hannibal Lecter, foreigner
in America, so far, and now we transition the story," Fuller
said.
"He's returning to more familiar settings to lick his
wounds. It allows us to explore the emotional bandwidth of his
character and see him pining for his friend Will."
Fuller's "Hannibal," which premiered in 2013, explores the
origins of author Thomas Harris' "Silence of the Lambs"
character Dr. Hannibal Lecter, a brilliant psychiatrist and
culinary connoisseur with a secret taste for human flesh.
The NBC show incorporates a crime procedural with an
emotional exploration into the mind of a calculated, but not
necessarily cold-blooded killer.
When discussing Hannibal with Mikkelsen, Fuller said he
envisioned the cultured cannibal as "mysterious and very
attractive."
"I see him as Lucifer, a fallen angel, he's magnetic,"
Fuller said. "The character in literature is a meaner human
being and capable of great cruelty, but I like how Mads plays
him - he has a preternatural quality to him."
"Hannibal" has struggled in network ratings, but Fuller said
he feels buoyed by NBC's decision to push it from the spring
season into June, saying he hopes "we will have less
competition."
The show's deaths are bloody and creative, elevating
terrifying mutilations into artistic beauty - one of Fuller's
favorites was "cello man" in Season Two, a body carved into a
cello with sounds produced from the vocal cords.
Fuller said the show's deaths were a "thematic umbrella" to
tell the story of Hannibal and Will, the psychologically
disturbed criminal profiler.
"As a gay man, I'm fascinated with heterosexual
relationships between straight men," Fuller said, adding that he
wanted to steer away from buddy comedy "bromances" and instead
focus on two men "who have deep love and respect for each
other."
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Leslie Adler)