LOS ANGELES HBO is diving into the world of rock and roll in 1970s New York with a new television series from Martin Scorsese, Mick Jagger and "Boardwalk Empire" creator Terence Winter, the premium cable network said on Tuesday.

The yet-to-be-titled drama series will star Bobby Cannavale as a talent-finding record executive Richie Finestra, Olivia Wilde as his ex-model wife and Ray Romano as the label's head of promotions.

Winter, who earned an Oscar nomination as the screenwriter of Scorsese's 2013 film "The Wolf of Wall Street," will serve as showrunner and writer, as well as executive producer with Scorsese and Jagger.

The series will tell the story of Finestra as he searches for the next big hit at a time when disco and punk rock were starting to emerge, HBO said.

The network said Scorsese will direct the pilot episode like he did for prohibition period drama "Boardwalk Empire," which finished its five-season run on the network in October.

Jagger's 29-year-old son James Jagger will play the part of a singer in an early punk rock band, and comedian Andrew "Dice" Clay as a "cocaine-fueled" owner of a chain of radio stations.

No premiere date has been announced for the hour-long drama, which shoots in New York.

