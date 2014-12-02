LOS ANGELES Dec 2 HBO is diving into the world
of rock and roll in 1970s New York with a new television series
from Martin Scorsese, Mick Jagger and "Boardwalk Empire" creator
Terence Winter, the premium cable network said on Tuesday.
The yet-to-be-titled drama series will star Bobby Cannavale
as a talent-finding record executive Richie Finestra, Olivia
Wilde as his ex-model wife and Ray Romano as the label's head of
promotions.
Winter, who earned an Oscar nomination as the screenwriter
of Scorsese's 2013 film "The Wolf of Wall Street," will serve as
showrunner and writer, as well as executive producer with
Scorsese and Jagger.
The series will tell the story of Finestra as he searches
for the next big hit at a time when disco and punk rock were
starting to emerge, HBO said.
The network said Scorsese will direct the pilot episode like
he did for prohibition period drama "Boardwalk Empire," which
finished its five-season run on the network in October.
Jagger's 29-year-old son James Jagger will play the part of
a singer in an early punk rock band, and comedian Andrew "Dice"
Clay as a "cocaine-fueled" owner of a chain of radio stations.
No premiere date has been announced for the hour-long drama,
which shoots in New York.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy, Bernard
Orr)