NEW YORK, March 4 Supermodel and television host
Heidi Klum said on Monday that she will be a new judge on the
popular summer TV talent show "American's Got Talent."
Klum will be the fourth judge on the talent show created by
British entertainment mogul Simon Cowell. She joins comedian
Howie Mandel, radio "shock jock" Howard Stern and former Spice
Girl Mel B on the show hosted by Nick Cannon.
"Excited 2 join @HowardStern @howiemandel @OfficialMelB &
@NickCannon on @nbcagt as new judge! Will be so fun," Klum
tweeted.
Broadcaster NBC said Klum, 39, adds a discerning taste to
the jury panel.
"As we look to develop an act that will get the world's
attention, we and the contestants will benefit from Heidi's
international sensibility and understanding of what works in
today's global entertainment industry," NBC president of
alternative programming, Paul Telegdy, said in a statement.
NBC said last month that Mel B would replace Sharon
Osbourne, who quit the show after her son Jack was dropped from
another reality show by the network.
German-born Klum was due to join the other judges for the
nationwide auditions set to start on Monday in New Orleans. The
show is open to singers, dancer, magicians and other performers
with a top prize of $1 million.
NBC is betting that Klum and Mel B will boost falling
audiences for the summer show, which experienced record low
numbers during the finale in September with less than 11 million
viewers.
Klum is also the host on Bravo's fashion-design competition
"Project Runway" as well as model competition "Germany's Next
Top Model" in her native country.
Bravo is a division of NBCUniversal, which is owned by
Comcast Corp.