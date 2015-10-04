NEW YORK Oct 4 Presidential candidate Hillary
Clinton dropped in at the late night comedy show "Saturday Night
Live" on Saturday, appearing in a sketch as a bartender
alongside comedian Kate McKinnon, who played the former United
States senator and secretary of state.
Clinton, playing Val, served McKinnon-as-Clinton and sparred
with the gay comic about Clinton's record on supporting gay
marriage. The Democratic presidential candidate also took shots
at Republican contender Donald Trump, deepening her voice in
imitation of one of his pointed pronouncements.
McKinnon also told bartender Clinton she was "really easy to
talk to," to which "Val" replied "That's the first time I've
ever heard that," taking a shot at her frosty reputation.
The pair was joined by cast member Darrell Hammond, the
show's current interpreter of former President Bill Clinton,
who entered the bar and exclaimed "They're multiplying!" upon
seeing Hillary Clinton and the comic playing her.
Hillary Clinton returned later in the broadcast, the
premiere of the long-running show's new season, to introduce
musical guest Miley Cyrus.
Clinton's appearance recalled the visit Sarah Palin paid to
the sketch show during her 2008 vice presidential campaign, when
she ran as John McCain's running mate. During that show, Palin
appeared alongside Tiny Fey, whose uncanny Palin portrayal
became a pop culture touchstone.
Clinton also visited the show during 2008, when she ran
unsuccessfully for the Democratic presidential nomination which
was won by Barack Obama. She appeared then with cast member Amy
Poehler, who was then regularly portraying Clinton.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Richard Borsuk)