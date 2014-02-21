WASHINGTON Feb 21 The production company behind
Netflix Inc's political thriller "House of Cards" is
taking a step that could have come straight from the show's
script: threatening to move filming from Maryland unless
lawmakers provide bigger tax breaks.
Media Rights Capital wrote to several state lawmakers and
the governor of Maryland, where the show is filmed, saying it
was halting production plans in the meantime, the Washington
Post reported on Friday.
In a letter that echoes the wrangling seen in the Emmy
Award-winning series, the Beverly Hills, California-based
company urged Governor Martin O'Malley and legislators to pass a
law increasing tax credits available for film and television
production in the state.
"In the event sufficient incentives do not become available,
we will have to break down our stage, sets and offices and set
up in another state," the company wrote, according to a copy the
undated letter published by the newspaper.
A spokeswoman for O'Malley's office had no immediate comment
on the letter. Representatives for Media Rights Capital also had
no immediate reaction.
The second season of "House of Cards," which has a
particular following in the nation's capital, was released on
Feb. 14.
Starring Kevin Spacey as underhanded congressman Francis
Underwood and Robin Wright as his cool-as-ice wife and partner
in boundless political ambition, the series has dramatized the
uglier side of U.S. politics.
Media Rights Capital had been planning to start taping the
next season this spring but put that on hold until June "to
ensure there has been a positive outcome of the legislation," it
wrote.
Maryland already agreed to provide $25 million in such tax
credits this year, according to the Washington Post, adding that
"House of Cards" got $11 million in credits for its first season
and could get $15 million back for its second one.
But state lawmakers have not agreed to keep up such credits,
although two pending bills would increase them.
Backers of such production tax credits say they help create
jobs and boost the local economy. For Maryland, they have helped
attract production companies to historic Baltimore and other
locales to tape numerous movies and shows, including HBO's
"Veep."
But some critics challenge the fiscal responsibility of
giving away too much.
"We're almost being held for ransom," state Delegate Mark
Fisher, a Republican from Calvert County, told the Washington
Post.