April 2 Netflix Inc's popular political
thriller "House of Cards" will return for a fourth season in
2016, according to the show's Twitter account.
"House of Cards," the first online-only series to win an
Emmy Award, tweeted its fourth season renewal along with the
popular signature line of protagonist Frank Underwood, "I will
leave a legacy."
Starring Kevin Spacey as the underhanded Congressman Francis
Underwood, "House of Cards" put a new twist on the
binge-watching trend in television as Netflix made all the
season episodes available at once. (bit.ly/1EZiaYP)
The political drama, based on a book and a BBC miniseries of
the same name, has also had a positive impact on subscriber
growth, according to Netflix.
