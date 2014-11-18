(Corrects 2nd paragraph to show tax credits offered through
2016)
By John Clarke
WASHINGTON Nov 17 Tax credits for filming
Netflix's "House of Cards" and HBO's "Veep" are costing Maryland
taxpayers money and should be ended in 2016, state lawmakers
concluded in a new report.
Maryland has offered $62.5 million in tax credits to film
and television productions through 2016, with $60.2 million of
that going to "House of Cards," the Washington political
thriller starring Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright, and "Veep," the
comedy starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus as a U.S. vice president.
Now lawmakers say the cost benefit is fleeting and does not
produce long-term economic gains to the state, which is already
facing a budget shortfall next year of $600 million.
"As soon as a film production ends, all positive economic
developments cease too," according to a draft version of the
report first reported by The Washington Post.
Maryland lawmakers now recommend "incentives that create
permanent and lasting employment, rather than temporary jobs,"
said the report, which will be the subject of a public hearing
next month.
HBO spokesman Quentin Schaffer said on Monday he has not yet
reviewed the report and could not comment on specifics.
"It sounds like it may understate the impact we have by only
looking at direct impact on tax revenue and not fully capturing
the spend on such things as hotel rooms, location fees, food,
gas, wardrobe, and construction," Schaffer said.
"HBO has had a long history filming in Maryland," Schaffer
said. "We hope there continues to be an incentive in place that
allows us to keep Maryland competitive with other states."
Susie Arons, a spokeswoman for Media Rights Capital, said
its production "House of Cards" has been a "committed partner to
the state of Maryland over the course of three years, generating
significant economic benefits with a direct spend of nearly $200
million, in exchange for consideration in the form of production
incentives."
The Emmy-winning political drama, an adaptation of a British
series, is set in Washington, D.C., but filmed mainly in and
around Baltimore.
"Veep," which has also won several Emmys, is also filmed
mainly in Maryland. HBO is owned by Time Warner Inc.
(Editing by Barbara Goldberg, Eric Walsh and Jim Loney)