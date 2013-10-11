LOS ANGELES Oct 10 Hulu is negotiating with Fox
television executive Mike Hopkins to name him chief executive
officer of the video streaming company, a person with knowledge
of the discussions said on Thursday.
Hopkins currently serves as president of distribution for
Fox Networks Group, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc
.
Hulu offers TV shows and movies on a free
advertising-supported site and through a paid monthly
subscription service. The website is owned by Fox, Walt Disney
Co and Comcast Corp.
Comcast is restricted from making business decisions related
to Hulu as part of its settlement with the U.S. government when
it acquired NBC Universal.
Officials at Disney and Hulu had no comment. Representatives
for Comcast and Fox could not immediately be reached.
Hulu's owners considered selling the company earlier this
year but called off the sale in July and promised to invest $750
million to help it grow.