LOS ANGELES, Sept 22 Television streaming
company Hulu said on Monday it ordered an original series about
the assassination of President John F. Kennedy called
"11/22/63," based on the 2011 novel of the same name by
best-selling author Stephen King.
The nine-hour thriller will be made by Bad Robot, a
production company run by producer and "Star Wars" director J.J.
Abrams, and Warner Bros. Television. King is an executive
producer.
In "11/22/63," a high school teacher travels back in time to
try to stop the assassination of Kennedy, but his mission is
threatened by Lee Harvey Oswald, falling in love and a past that
does not want to change, Hulu said in a statement.
"If I ever wrote a book that cries out for long-form, event
TV programming, '11/22/63' is it," King said.
Hulu, known mainly as a home for next-day repeats of shows
on broadcast TV networks ABC, Fox and NBC, has released several
original series, but none have generated the buzz of Netflix Inc
hits such as "House of Cards" and "Orange is the New
Black."
Hulu is owned by Walt Disney Co, Twenty-First
Century Fox Inc and Comcast Corp. Warner Bros
is a unit of Time Warner Inc.
