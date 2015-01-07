LOS ANGELES Jan 7 John Travolta will be
returning to television in a starring role for the first time
since 1970s comedy "Welcome Back, Kotter" in a miniseries about
the murder trial of football star O.J. Simpson, U.S. cable
network FX said on Wednesday.
Travolta, 60, will play Simpson's defense attorney Robert
Shapiro in "American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson"
which will tell the story of the celebrated 1994-95 trial from
the lawyers' perspective.
"Welcome Back, Kotter," in which Travolta played the cocky
high school student Vinnie Barbarino, helped launch his film
career with 1970s classics "Saturday Night Fever" and "Grease."
Simpson's televised trial and acquittal on charges of
murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald
Goldman in Los Angeles gripped Americans with its mixture of
celebrity and race relations.
Oscar-winner Cuba Gooding Jr will play Simpson while David
Schwimmer will portray his attorney and friend Robert
Kardashian, the late father of the reality TV stars.
"American Horror Story" actress Sarah Paulson will play
prosecutor Marcia Clark.
The 10-episode miniseries is based on the Jeffrey Toobin's
book "The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson." It is
the first series under FX's "American Crime Story" banner that
will anthologize true crime stories.
FX, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, has not
announced when the series will premiere.
