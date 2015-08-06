By Jill Serjeant
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 6 His "Daily Show" set is being
donated to Washington's Newseum and 19 of his custom-made show
suits have been auctioned off for a disability charity
It's been a very long goodbye, but Jon Stewart ends his
16-year stint at "The Daily Show" on Thursday, leaving little
hint of what he will do next.
Stewart, who announced his departure in February, leaves
thousands of grieving fans and an outpouring of media tributes
debating his legacy as the nation's most popular political
satirist.
"Why Jon Stewart Might Be Irreplaceable," wrote Hollywood
trade paper Variety this week. The New York Daily News called
him "The comic who became a conscience."
With its biting satire, juxtaposed TV news clips, "fake
news" correspondents, and "Moment of Zen" sign-off, Stewart's
influence on political life and pop culture far outweighed the
show's small, under two million nightly Comedy Central audience.
More than 200,000 people turned out for his 2010 Washington
"Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear" with Stephen Colbert. His
"Daily Show" won 18 Emmy Awards in as many years.
"When he is going on all cylinders that show could be
absolutely breath-taking and really informative and important to
the civic conversation," said Robert Thompson, director of
Syracuse University's Bleier Center for Television and Popular
Culture.
"People used to watch some of this goofy stuff that goes on
in TV news and didn't think anything about it. But as you see
the 100th montage where Stewart shows how all these cliches are
repeated across the board, you don't look at TV news in the same
way," Thompson added
Stewart, a stand up comedian who last year released his
first movie - the political drama "Rosewater" - has given few
clues as to what he will do next. Announcing his departure in
February, he said he'd just become weary.
"I've been doing this too long," he said. "Honestly, it's
breaking me. I'm broken."
Fans, many of whom have grown up relying on "The Daily Show"
as their main source of news, are distraught.
"I've watched @TheDailyShow from the start which was also my
1st yr of college. I've grown old w him," tweeted Lauren
Cummings on the "#jonvoyage" Twitter handle set up for farewell
tributes.
Alys Arden wrote that Jon Stewart leaving "is starting to
feel like a boyfriend breaking up with me."
