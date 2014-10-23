LOS ANGELES Oct 23 CBS late night talk show
"The Late Late Show" with new host James Corden will premiere on
March 9, the U.S. broadcast network said on Thursday.
Corden, a Tony Award-winning 36-year-old British actor, will
replace Scottish comedian Craig Ferguson, who will leave the
late-night show in December. Corden will also play one of the
leading roles in Disney's December musical movie "Into the
Woods."
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti praised CBS for keeping the
show in the city as California politicians have sought to stem
the outflow of entertainment production which has been lured by
tax incentives from other states.
"I want to thank CBS for keeping 'The Late Late Show' in Los
Angeles," Garcetti said in a statement. "We are proud to be home
to so many CBS productions that provide thousands of jobs for
Angelenos."
NBC's "Tonight Show" moved to New York from its longtime
home in Burbank, California in February when new host Jimmy
Fallon took over from Jay Leno.
California politicians fought to keep the "Tonight Show" in
Burbank, and they also unsuccessfully tried to lure CBS's "Late
Show" to Los Angeles from New York when Stephen Colbert takes
the reins from David Letterman next year.
New York was able to keep the "Late Show" by offering tax
credits and grants for job commitments from CBS.
