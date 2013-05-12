NEW YORK May 12 "Saturday Night Live" veteran
Seth Meyers has been chosen as the new host of "Late Night" when
Jimmy Fallon moves to "The Tonight Show" in 2014, NBC said on
Sunday.
The show, to be renamed "Late Night with Seth Meyers," will
originate from 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York, NBC said, with
Lorne Michaels of "Saturday Night Live" as executive producer.
"We think Seth is one of the brightest, most insightful
comedy writers and performers of his generation," said Bob
Greenblatt, chairman of NBC Entertainment, in making the
announcement.
"His years at SNL's 'Weekend Update' desk, not to mention
being head writer of the show for many seasons, helped him hone
a topical brand of comedy that is perfect for the 'Late Night'
franchise," Greenblatt added.
Michaels noted that Meyers was in good company, as "Late
Night" had only had three hosts since 1982, starting with David
Letterman.
Meyers, 39, quipped: "I only have to work for Lorne for five
more years before I pay him back for the time I totaled his
car."
"12:30 on NBC has long been incredible real estate. I hope I
can do it justice," he added.
Meyers has spent 12 seasons with "Saturday Night Lives,"
including eight as head writer and seven as "Weekend Update"
anchor.
In 2011 he won the Emmy award for outstanding original music
and lyrics for host Justin Timberlake's musical monologue, and
also hosted the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.
He has appeared in several movies, including "I Don't Know
How She Does It" and "New Year's Eve."
The premiere date for "Late Night with Seth Meyers" will be
announced later, NBC said. Fallon is set to take over "The
Tonight Show" next spring after long-serving host Jay Leno's
departure.
NBC is a unit of Comcast Corp.