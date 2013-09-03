LOS ANGELES, Sept 3 Basketball star LeBron James
will serve as an executive producer on a forthcoming television
comedy series about two men who rise from poverty to fame and
fortune, U.S. cable network Starz said on Tuesday.
"Survivor's Remorse," a scripted half-hour comedy series
still under development, is the Miami Heat player's first
venture in TV production. James previously produced an animated
internet series about himself called "The LeBrons" in 2011 and
the 2008 documentary film "More Than a Game."
Fellow executive producers of "Survivor's Remorse" include
Tom Werner, who produced the long-running TV situation comedies
"The Cosby Show" and "Roseanne," and "Glee" actor Mike O'Malley.
The series centers on two cousins who escape an impoverished
upbringing in Philadelphia for a life in the spotlight.
Starz, which also airs the series "The White Queen," said
the new comedy will deal with the challenges of success, money
and the guilt of rising out of poverty while friends and former
neighbors remain poor.
James, 28, a two-time NBA champion who has been selected as
the league's top player four times, grew up poor in Akron, Ohio.
James, widely considered the best basketball player in the
world, is the second-highest-earning American athlete, with
annual salary and endorsements worth $56.5 million, according to
Sports Illustrated.
Other executive producers include his manager and childhood
friend Maverick Carter and business partner Paul Wachter.
Starz did not say when the series would begin airing.