(Corrects last paragraph to show that Letterman departed from NBC in early 1990s, not CBS)

LOS ANGELES, April 3 Comedian and veteran late-night television host David Letterman will retire as star of "The Late Show" on CBS in 2015, when his latest contract expires, he said during the taping of his show in New York on Thursday, the network announced.

Letterman, 66, began hosting the show on CBS in August 1993, after leaving the rival NBC network, where he had hosted the "Late Night with David Letterman" show for many years.

News of Letterman's plans to retire came nearly two months after Jay Leno bid farewell as host of NBC's "The Tonight Show," a job Leno assumed in 1992 in a highly publicized succession of Johnny Carson that led to Letterman's defection from NBC. (Reporting by Ron Grover in Los Angeles; Writing by Steve Gorman; editing by James Dalgleish)