(Adds background about Letterman's career, Moonves statement)
By Ronald Grover and Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES, April 3 Comedian David Letterman,
who brought a sardonic, offbeat wit to late-night television,
along with bits such as "Stupid Pet Tricks" and his "Top Ten"
list, will retire as host of "The Late Show" on CBS in 2015, he
said during the taping of his show in New York.
Letterman, 66, whose contract expires next year, began
hosting the CBS show in August 1993, after leaving the rival NBC
network, where he originated his late-night TV persona and much
of his program on the "Late Night with David Letterman" show for
many years.
There was no immediate word on who might succeed Letterman
in the key 11:30 p.m. slot on CBS, opposite NBC's top-rated "The
Tonight Show."
The Emmy-winning host said he had spoken in the past with
CBS Corp President and Chief Executive Officer Leslie
Moonves, "and we agreed that we would work together on this
circumstance and the timing of this circumstance.
"And I phoned him just before the program, and I said,
'Leslie, it's been great, you've been great, and the network has
been great, but I'm retiring,'" Letterman told his studio
audience, according to a CBS transcript.
"We don't have the timetable for this precisely down - I
think it will be at least a year or so, but sometime in the
not-too-distant future, 2015 for the love of God," he added.
CBS said Letterman's announcement elicited a standing
ovation from the audience in the Ed Sullivan Theater.
Letterman's impending departure from CBS marks the latest in
a recent rearrangement of the late-night deck chairs at the
major networks.
News of Letterman's plans to retire came nearly two months
after Jay Leno bid farewell as host of NBC's "The Tonight Show,"
a job Leno assumed in 1992 in a bitter and highly publicized
succession of Johnny Carson that led to Letterman's defection
from NBC.
Leno was replaced by Jimmy Fallon, who had hosted the show
that airs after "The Tonight Show," and Fallon in turn was
succeeded by comedian Seth Meyers, who like Fallon is an alumnus
of "Saturday Night Live."
Letterman, a late-night fixture for three decades, had
jumped ahead of "The Tonight Show" in the ratings as recently as
2010, when "Tonight" was briefly hosted by Conan O'Brien.
RIVALRY AND INNOVATION
Fallon's show averaged 5.1 million viewers a week, compared
with 2.9 million for Letterman, according to Nielsen.
Although "Late Show" trailed "Tonight" in the ratings war,
Letterman long reigned as the critics' favorite, known for an
edgier, irreverent brand of humor and signature bits like
"Stupid Pet Tricks" and the nightly Top-10 list poking fun at
current events and pop culture.
He also was a practitioner of such innovations as the
"Monkey Cam," in which a TV camera was strapped to a monkey
turned loose in the studio; a bit where he dropped objects such
as melons and television sets off a high platform and played the
results back in slow motion; and stunts such as throwing himself
onto a Velcro-covered wall or dunking himself in a pool dressed
in a suit covered in Alka-Seltzer tablets.
But his show had its more sober moments as well. Veteran CBS
newsman Dan Rather famously showed the strain of reporting on
the suicide hijacking attacks that destroyed the World Trade
Center when he choked back tears during a guest appearance for
Letterman's first broadcast after the Sept. 11, 2001 disaster.
Moonves said in a statement that Letterman "managed to keep
many celebrities, politicians and executives on their toes -
including me."
The Indianapolis native began his CBS career after 11 years
as host of NBC's "Late Night" program in the time slot
immediately following "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson" at
12:30 a.m., and was long considered Carson's likely successor.
But when Carson retired in 1992 after nearly 30 years of
hosting "Tonight," NBC replaced him with Leno, sparking a very
public, bitter feud with Letterman.
The following year, Letterman jumped to CBS to go head to
head against Leno and his old network in the flagship 11:30 p.m.
time slot, setting up one of the most storied rivalries on U.S.
television.
He brought his bandleader and sidekick Paul Shaffer with him
to CBS, but the name of the ensemble was changed from the
World's Most Dangerous Band to the CBS Orchestra.
Letterman led the ratings for his first two years at CBS,
but Leno rose to No. 1 in 1995 and stayed on top for much of the
rest of his tenure.
In March 2002, the Walt Disney Co.-owned ABC network made a
bid to woo Letterman away from CBS in an aborted effort to
replace ABC's late-night news program, "Nightline," but
Letterman ultimately opted to stay put at CBS.
(Editing by Mary Milliken and Eric Walsh)