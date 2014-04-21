LOS ANGELES, April 21 Actress Lindsay Lohan has
revealed she suffered a miscarriage during the filming of Oprah
Winfrey's OWN network documentary series chronicling the former
child star's life after rehab.
"No one knows this - and we can finish after this - but I
had a miscarriage for those two weeks that I took off," the
27-year-old actress said in Sunday's finale of the "Lindsay"
series, saying that was the explanation for her missing some of
her filming commitments.
"I couldn't move, I was sick. And mentally that messes with
you," the red-haired actress said.
Lohan, once one of the most sought-after young actresses in
Hollywood with roles including 1998's "The Parent Trap" and
2004's "Mean Girls," has become better known for her legal
troubles in recent years that included theft and reckless
driving. She has been to rehab six times.
The "Lindsay" show is part of the actress' efforts to make a
comeback, but it has sometimes cast Lohan in a negative light
when she missed work commitments, even frustrating Winfrey, who
confronted Lohan about rumors of her party lifestyle.
The premiere of the eight-part series delivered a ratings
high for OWN with 693,000 viewers, and the show has nearly
doubled the number of women watching in the 18-49 demographic
that advertisers covet.
OWN has yet to say if "Lindsay" will be renewed for a second
season, but a spokesperson said "rumors that it was canceled are
untrue."
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Mary Milliken)