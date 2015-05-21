NEW YORK May 20 "Mad Men" creator Matthew
Weiner offered insights in the creation of his acclaimed
television drama about the dark side of advertising in the 1960s
and explained the significance of the Coca-Cola ad that ended
the series on Sunday.
In a talk with novelist A.M. Homes at the New York Public
Library on Wednesday night, the writer and director of the Emmy
award winning AMC drama said the final season was about an
inward journey for the characters, particularly its star, Don
Draper, played by actor Jon Hamm.
"The whole last season was the idea that the revolution
failed and it is time to deal with what you can control, which
is yourself, this turning inward," Weiner said.
"He (Draper) stripped it all away, that was the idea."
The final episode ends fittingly with a 1971 commercial, the
multi-ethnic Coca-Cola ad "I'd Like to Buy the World a Coke,"
after Draper, the troubled, hard-drinking, womanizing
advertising executive, finds inner peace at a retreat in
California.
"I like the idea that he would come to this place and it
would be about other people and a moment of recognition," said
Weiner.
But did Draper return to advertising as his colleague, Peggy
Olson, played by Elisabeth Moss, pleaded for him to do and
create the commercial?
Weiner thought the ad was an appropriate way to end the
series and said he enjoyed the idea that some enlightened state,
and not just co-option, might have created something that was
very pure.
"To me, it's the best ad ever made, and it comes from a very
good place," he explained. "The ambiguous relationship we have
with advertising is why I did the show."
Weiner, 49, said he was grateful he had the opportunity to
do the series about Draper's search for identity which also
dealt with feminism, racism and equality during the turbulent
era.
"I wanted it to feel like there was a vision and a point to
the entire thing," he said.
Homes likened the series to a novel, saying it was epic in
scale with so many varied stories and different lives and plots.
Weiner was flattered by the comparison and said he found
television suited his purposes best.
"For me, series television, episode to episode, one season
at a time and one story at a time, was a way to deal with
everything that was on my mind," he added.
(Editing by Nick Macfie)