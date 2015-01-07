PASADENA, Calif. Jan 7 The historical epic
"Marco Polo" will get a second 10-episode season on Netflix, the
online streaming service said on Wednesday.
Netflix Inc said it renewed the series, which is
part of the company's original programming push to go with its
international expansion.
Netflix did not say when the second season would premiere.
It said the Tina Fey-created comedy "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"
will premiere on March 6 while Marvel's superhero series
"Daredevil," starring Charlie Cox and Rosario Dawson, will debut
on April 10.
The first season of "Marco Polo," a sweeping adventure
drama, was poorly received by critics. Netflix had earned big
acclaim with political thriller "House of Cards" and dark
jailhouse comedy "Orange Is the New Black."
It is not publicly known how big the audiences are for
Netflix's programming as the company does not release that data.
"Marco Polo," produced by The Weinstein Company, stars
Italian actor Lorenzo Richelmy as the 13th century explorer in
Kublai Khan's court in China. It is directed by Norwegian
filmmakers Joachim Ronning and Espen Sandberg.
Netflix announced the series renewal at the Television
Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, Calif.
Netflix has taken advantage of new viewing habits of "binge
watching" by releasing an entire series season at once instead
of episode by episode over a number of weeks like the
traditional television model.
(Reporting by Mary Milliken; Writing by Eric Kelsey; editing by
Patricia Reaney)