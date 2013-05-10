(Updates with cancellation of news magazine show 'Rock Center')
LOS ANGELES May 10 Actor Matthew Perry's latest
TV show was canceled on Friday after one season, marking his
third disappointing venture since he won fame on the hit comedy
"Friends."
Broadcaster NBC also said it would not be bringing back its
weekly news magazine show "Rock Center" for the 2013-14 fall
schedule, along with five other low-rated comedies.
The comedy "Go On," in which Perry played a sports radio
host who joins a grief counseling group after the death of his
wife, was one of a slew of low-rated NBC television shows that
will not be renewed, the network said.
Perry, 43, has struggled to follow up his success as the
hapless Chandler Bing in NBC's "Friends," which ended in 2004.
"Go On" received favorable reviews and attracted an audience
of more than 16 million when it made its debut in August 2012.
But audiences dropped off and the season finale in April was
watched by less than 3 million people.
"Go On" followed the dark and short-lived 2011 series "Mr.
Sunshine," in which Perry starred as well as co-created, and the
2006-07 "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" that was canceled after
one season.
Perry's "Friends" co-star Jennifer Aniston has launched a
second career as a romantic comedy movie actress, while Lisa
Kudrow and Courteney Cox have made several movies and TV shows,
David Schwimmer has appeared on stage and tried his hand at
directing, and Matt LeBlanc won a Golden Globe in 2012 for
playing a version of his skirt-chasing "Friends" bachelor
character Joey in the Showtime and BBC comedy "Episodes."
NBC, which has struggled to replace 1990s' hits like
"Friends," "Cheers," "Frasier," and "Will & Grace," has also
axed White House-based comedy "1600 Penn," the Jimmy
Fallon-created comedy "Guys With Kids," "Whitney" and "Up All
Night."
"Rock Center," hosted by veteran NBC News journalist Brian
Williams, made its debut in October 2011 in what the network
hoped would be a fast-paced but serious approach to news. But it
struggled to find an audience and viewership has fallen in
recent weeks to around 4 million after NBC switched the hourlong
show to several different time slots.
The fate of NBC's expensive behind-the-scenes musical drama
"Smash," starring Debra Messing, Anjelica Huston and Katharine
McPhee, is still undecided after audiences for its second season
slumped to under 2 million people.
NBC is a unit of Comcast Corp
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Peter Cooney and Doina
Chiacu)