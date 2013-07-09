Soviet poet Yevtushenko dies in USA - TASS
MOSCOW, April 1 Soviet Russian poet Evgeny Yevtushenko has died in the United States at the age of 85, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing a close friend.
NEW YORK, July 9 Meredith Vieira, a former co-host on the "Today" morning news show, will have her own daily, nationally syndicated, daytime talk show in the fall of 2014, the NBC television network said on Tuesday.
Emmy-award winner Vieira, 59, will be following in the footsteps of her "Today" predecessor, Katie Couric, who left television news and launched for her own daytime show, "Katie" in 2012.
NBCUniversal Domestic TV will produce and distribute "The Meredith Vieira Show," which will be based in New York. Vieira will be an executive producer of the show, whose time slot was not announced.
Vieira, who said she was leaving the U.S. version of the quiz show "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" earlier this year after 11 seasons, hosted "Today" from 2006 to 2011.
When Vieira left "Today" it had been the top rated morning news show for 16 years, but it has lost its margin over ABC's "Good Morning America."
Vieira's successor, Ann Curry, left the show in June 2012 following the ratings slump and was replaced by Savannah Guthrie.
Vieira has won numerous awards, including 14 Emmys. Before joining "Today" she was a host of the ABC show "The View".
MOSCOW, April 1 Soviet Russian poet Evgeny Yevtushenko has died in the United States at the age of 85, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing a close friend.
NEW YORK, April 1 Ford Motor Co is recalling about 52,600 F-250 pickup trucks sold in the United States and Canada because the vehicles could roll after the driver moves the automatic transmission lever into park position, the company said on Saturday.
NEW YORK, April 1 Ford Motor Co is recalling 52,000 F-250 pickup trucks sold in the United States and Canada because the vehicles could roll after the driver moves the automatic transmission lever into park position, the company said on Saturday.