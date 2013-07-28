By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES, July 27 Actor Michael J. Fox said
he aimed to bring laughs and a dose of reality about day-to-day
living with Parkinson's disease to a new NBC comedy loosely
based on his life, his first lead role in a television show in
13 years.
In the upcoming "The Michael J. Fox Show," the actor plays a
father with Parkinson's who returns to work as a local
newscaster on an NBC TV station in New York. To his surprise,
his fictional family reacts with relief that he will be getting
out of the house.
The show draws from Fox's own experience to generate laughs
and give viewers a sense of everyday life with Parkinson's, a
nerve disorder that causes tremors. In one scene, gun-toting
police show up at his character's home after his shaky hands
accidentally dial 911.
"The reality of Parkinson's is that sometimes it's
frustrating, sometimes it's funny," Fox, 52, said on Saturday at
the semi-annual Television Critics Association press tour.
The show will not veer into dark humor, he said, because he
did not see his disease that way.
"There's nothing horrible on the surface about someone with
shaky hands," he said. "There's nothing horrible about someone
in their life saying, 'God, I'm really tired of this shaky hand
thing' and me saying, 'Me, too.' That's our reality."
The show, which debuts Sept. 26, is a high-profile bet by
Comcast-owned NBC to lift its prime-time ratings. For
the TV season that ended in May, NBC finished last in total
viewers and third among the four big broadcasters in the
advertiser-prized 18- to 49-year-old range, according to
Nielsen.
The Canadian-born Fox won over audiences in the 1980s for
his role as conservative Alex P. Keaton on NBC sitcom "Family
Ties," and as teen adventurer Marty McFly in the "Back to the
Future" movies.
He later starred in the ABC political comedy "Spin City,"
but semi-retired from acting in 2000 as his Parkinson's symptoms
worsened and he focused his efforts on research for a cure.
Fox said guest roles on shows like "The Good Wife" made him
want to do more. He said medications helped control his symptoms
and he felt ready to commit to a lead role. NBC has already
ordered 22 episodes of the new show.
"It's what I've loved to do," he said. "I thought: 'Why
can't I? There's no reason not to do it.'"
Parkinson's will figure less prominently in later episodes,
Fox said. His real-life wife and "Family Ties" co-star, Tracy
Pollan, will make an appearance. His wife on the show is played
by "Breaking Bad" actress Betsy Brandt.
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie will also guest star,
playing himself in one episode.
Fox said his real-life family supported his return to a
regular series role. "There is a kind of scrutiny of their stuff
that won't exist if I'm occupied doing something else," he
joked.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Peter Cooney)