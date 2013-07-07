LONDON Veteran British chat show host Michael Parkinson revealed on Sunday that he had prostate cancer, but said he was living a normal life and hoped to make a full recovery.

Parkinson, 78, who interviewed Muhammad Ali, Marlon Brando, Fred Astaire and Orson Welles in a career spanning 50 years, said he was diagnosed with the disease in May, was undergoing radiotherapy and suffering no side effects or pain.

"I'm 78 and I have had a good life," said Parkinson, who announced his retirement from television in 2007. "I shall be around for a while yet, to the delight of my friends and the dismay of my enemies." (Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)