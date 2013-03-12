Balloons of Mickey Mouse are carried down main street at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files

New Mickey Mouse cartoons will come to TV this summer when the Disney Channel premieres a series of short cartoons featuring the comic antics of the 85-year-old children's character with contemporary touches.

The 19 cartoons, each a couple minutes long, are being produced with 2D animation to pay homage to the artistry of Walt Disney and his animators in the 1920s and 1930s, Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mickey will appear in modern settings, such as riding a motorcycle through Paris. He also will visit New York, Beijing, Venice and other cities and encounter other Disney characters, including Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy.

The new cartoons will air on the Disney Channel, disney.com and the Watch Disney Channel mobile app starting June 28, Disney said.

Walt Disney created Mickey Mouse in 1928. Mickey also appears in the computer-generated animated series "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse" on the Disney Channel.

