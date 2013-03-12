March 12 New Mickey Mouse cartoons will come to
TV this summer when the Disney Channel premieres a series of
short cartoons featuring the comic antics of the 85-year-old
children's character with contemporary touches.
The 19 cartoons, each a couple minutes long, are being
produced with 2D animation to pay homage to the artistry of Walt
Disney and his animators in the 1920s and 1930s, Walt Disney Co
said in a statement on Tuesday.
Mickey will appear in modern settings, such as riding a
motorcycle through Paris. He also will visit New York, Beijing,
Venice and other cities and encounter other Disney characters,
including Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy.
The new cartoons will air on the Disney Channel, disney.com
and the Watch Disney Channel mobile app starting June 28, Disney
said.
Walt Disney created Mickey Mouse in 1928. Mickey also
appears in the computer-generated animated series "Mickey Mouse
Clubhouse" on the Disney Channel.