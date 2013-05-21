LOS ANGELES May 20 CBS said on Monday that the
network will delay airing the season finale of sitcom "Mike &
Molly" in the aftermath of the Oklahoma tornados, due to
similarities between the events and the episode's storyline.
"Due to the tragic events this afternoon in Oklahoma, we are
pre-empting tonight's season finale of 'Mike & Molly,' which has
a related storyline," a CBS spokesperson said in a statement.
The spokesperson told Reuters that the season 3 finale
featured a tornado.
Monday's "Mike & Molly" season finale episode will be
replaced with an earlier repeat show, and CBS said the season
finale will be "broadcast at an appropriate date."
"Mike & Molly," starring Melissa McCarthy and Billy Gardell,
is a comedy about a couple who fall in love after meeting at an
overeaters support group.
A huge tornado devastated the Oklahoma city of Moore on
Monday, ripping up two elementary schools and a hospital,
leaving a trail of tangled wreckage.
The CBS network is a division of CBS Corp.