LOS ANGELES May 10 Former world heavyweight
boxing champion Mike Tyson will star as a cartoon detective,
with a pigeon as a sidekick, in a new animated series, U.S.
cable network Adult Swim said on Friday.
Tyson, who recently toured his one-man autobiographical
stage show, "Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth," will give voice to
his cartoon character on the "Mike Tyson Mysteries"
crime-solving series.
Tyson, 46, will be aided by a magical tattoo on his
character's face and a foul-mouthed pigeon as a partner on the
15-minute show, Adult Swim said. Tyson in real life owns racing
pigeons.
The network, which is known for its zany youth-oriented
programs, did not say when the show would premiere.
Some plot lines include attempting to defeat a super
computer at chess and why an author/werewolf cannot finish a
novel, Adult Swim said.
Tyson, who became better known for his erratic behavior and
1992 rape conviction than for his skill in the ring, has seen
his reputation rise following a cameo in the 2009 hit comedy
"The Hangover."
Tyson retired from boxing in 2006 and began a second career
in entertainment, including a 2011 television documentary series
about his flock of racing pigeons.
Adult Swim is owned by Turner Broadcasting System Inc, a
subsidiary of Time Warner Inc.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Philip Barbara)