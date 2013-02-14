Feb 14 And the winner is... Atlantic City, New
Jersey, which will once again host the Miss America pageant.
After seven years in Las Vegas, the annual contest will
return in September to the place where it began more than 90
years ago, organizers said on Thursday.
"New Jersey is proud to once again host the Miss America
Pageant here in Atlantic City," New Jersey's Lieutenant Governor
Kim Guadagno said in a statement.
The pageant, which combines beauty and brains, left the
oceanside resort now known for its casinos in favor of Las Vegas
in 2006. Officials decided it was too expensive to continue
producing the show in Atlantic City, where it was launched in
1921 in a bid to extend the summer tourist season beyond early
September.
"Miss America is part of the tapestry of this country," Sam
Haskell, the chairman of the Miss America Organization, told
Reuters. "Coming back to Atlantic City where it all began is how
we hold on to our past yet create a relevant future."
Its return could be a boon to the beleaguered city,
following the destruction caused by Superstorm Sandy in October.
The pageant will bring in at least $30 million, according to
the Atlantic City Alliance. Plus, Miss America officials say,
the last pageant in Las Vegas in January 2013 generated nearly
$30 million worth of publicity for the desert gambling mecca.
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and other officials
approached the Miss America organization as its contract with
Las Vegas was expiring, Haskell said.
No taxpayer money will be used in enticing the pageant to
return. The Atlantic City Alliance, which is funded by casinos,
will provide unspecified financial incentives, and individual
casinos are also contributing, Haskell said.
The Miss America organization also announced a new
three-year deal to broadcast the pageant on ABC television, a
unit of Walt Disney Co.
Miss America is open to those between the ages of 17 and 24
and awards educational scholarships to winners and contestants.
The winner embarks on a year-long national speaking tour
promoting an issue that is close to her heart and of relevance
to the United States.
(Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)