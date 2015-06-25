(Adds quote from lawyer)
By Patricia Reaney
NEW YORK, June 25 Donald Trump, the billionaire
real estate developer, is planning to sue U.S. Spanish-language
TV network Univision for hundreds of millions of dollars for
dropping coverage of the Miss USA pageant, which he partly owns,
his lawyer said on Thursday.
Michael Cohen, the executive vice president and special
counsel to Trump, said he was finalizing a retainer agreement
with outside counsel.
"We intend to pursue all legal rights and remedies available
to Mr. Trump pursuant to the terms of the license agreement as
well as a defamation case against Univision," he said. "The
lawsuit is going to be for hundreds of millions of dollars."
Univision said on Thursday that it would not air the Miss
USA pageant on July 12 because of what it called insulting
remarks by Trump about Mexican immigrants.
During his speech last week announcing his candidacy for the
U.S. Republican presidential nomination, Trump accused Mexico of
sending rapists and criminals to the United States.
"They're sending people that have lots of problems and
they're bringing their problems," he said. "They're bringing
drugs, they're bringing crime, they're rapists, and some I
assume are good people, but I speak to border guards and they
tell us what we are getting."
Univision said it would also sever ties with the
Miss Universe Organization, a joint venture between Trump and
Comcast-owned NBCUniversal.
In an interview with Fox News on Thursday, Trump said he had
a signed contract with Univision.
"Of course I have a signed contract: five years, they have
to pay me almost $15 million," he said. "They can't do this."
U.S. TV network NBC has the rights to broadcast the
English-language version of the Miss USA pageant. Univision had
planned to simulcast the event in Spanish for the first time.
In addition to nixing the pageant, Univision said it would
not work with any projects tied to the Trump organization.
On Thursday, an unrepentant Trump said the Mexican
government had pressured Univision to sever ties with him
because he had exposed problems on the southern U.S. border and
in trade deals with the United States.
"Mexican leadership has been doing serious damage to the
United States by out-negotiating our representatives and
political leaders," Trump said in a statement.
Univision said its local news division would continue to
cover all candidates, including Trump, who are vying for the
U.S. presidency.
Univision was taken private by a group of buyout firms,
including Madison Dearborn Partners, Saban Capital, Providence
Equity Partners, TPG Capital and Thomas H. Lee Partners, for
$12.3 billion in 2007.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Additional reporting by Lisa
Lambert; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Marguerita Choy)