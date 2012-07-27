LOS ANGELES, July 27 The top programming
executive for ABC primetime television said he expects the
network's hit comedy "Modern Family" to debut on schedule in
September, despite a current dispute over salaries with several
of the show's top stars.
"Modern Family will absolutely start on time," Paul Lee, ABC
entertainment president, told reporters at a gathering of TV
critics in Beverly Hills on Friday. "We're negotiating at the
moment, and hopefully will get this resolved."
The sitcom about the everyday lives of a family of fathers,
sons, daughters and grandkids living in suburbia is among ABC's
top shows, and it won the Emmy - U.S. television's highest honor
- for best comedy last year. It is nominated again this year,
and is scheduled to return to airwaves on Sept. 26.
Earlier this week, cast members Sofia Vergara, Eric
Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julie Bowen and Ty Burrell
sued the network for violating their contracts in a move largely
seen as a bid for higher salaries amid contract re-negotiations.
Ed O'Neill, who portrays the family patriarch, later joined his
fellow cast members.
A first "table read" rehearsal for the season was canceled,
but as of Thursday, the actors were reported by industry trade
publications to be back at work as contract talks continued.