Britain's Pippa Middleton (R) and an unidentified companion watch the men's singles tennis final between Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France and Roger Federer of Switzerland at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

What do Britain's Pippa Middleton and the U.S. Kardashian family have in common?

They are all among the 10 most fascinating people of 2011, according to veteran U.S. journalist Barbara Walters.

Middleton, 28, younger sister of Prince William's new wife Kate, was named on Wednesday along with British reality TV guru Simon Cowell, singer Katy Perry and businessman Donald Trump as making the list in Walter's annual ABC TV special.

Walters will announce the number one most fascinating person of 2011 when the 90-minute show "Barbara Walters Presents the 10 Most Fascinating People of 2011" airs on December 14.

Other celebrities making up the top 10 most prominent names in entertainment, sport and pop culture include baseball star Derek Jeter, and "Modern Family" actors Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson who play a gay couple on the Emmy-winning TV comedy.

Middleton found unexpected fame during the British royal wedding in April when she wore a figure-hugging white dress as maid of honor to her sister Kate. She has been a constant fixture in U.S. and British celebrity media ever since.

Socialite sisters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and their mother Kris -- the biggest reality TV stars in the United States -- found new fame in 2011 when Kim held a lavish summer TV wedding after a whirlwind romance that ended in her filing for divorce just 72 days later.

