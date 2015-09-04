LONDON, Sept 4 Sitting in an armchair strapped
atop his green mini with his loyal Teddy by his side, Mr Bean
celebrated 25 years of his popular television antics on Friday
with a London drive to Buckingham Palace.
His car filled with presents, the comedy character portrayed
by British actor Rowan Atkinson used a mop to guide the car,
just as Mr Bean did in one of the sitcom's episodes after
filling his mini with purchases from a store sale.
The mainly silent Mr Bean made his television debut in
Britain in 1990, and his amusing and often disruptive exploits,
won him fans around the world.
"Well it's fantastic. I mean I'm known in Brighton and
Birmingham, literally all over the world I'm known which is
fantastic," Atkinson in character as Mr Bean said outside the
palace where he posed for photos and received a cake.
"It's sweet, it's flattering, but it hasn't gone to my
head."
Asked how he would celebrate the anniversary, he said: "Well
I'm just going to have a small birthday party. It's just me and
my friend Teddy."
An official Mr Bean Twitter account showed pictures of the
globally recognised character on his drive with his toy bear,
standing by his large pile of presents and even posing for a
photo with the Metropolitan police.
(Reporting By Reuters Television; Writing by Marie-Louise
Gumuchian; Editing by Hugh Lawson)