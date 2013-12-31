LOS ANGELES Dec 31 MSNBC television host
Melissa Harris-Perry apologized on Tuesday for a recent segment
on her show that joked about former U.S. Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney's adopted African-American grandson.
Harris-Perry said that the segment on Sunday's "Melissa
Harris-Perry" show was meant to celebrate diversity and not
disparage it.
"Whatever the intent, the segment proceeded in an unexpected
way that was offensive," Harris-Perry said in a statement.
"Without reservation or qualification, I apologize to the Romney
family and to all families built on loving transracial
adoptions."
The segment asked a panel to humorously caption a photo from
the past year. One of the photos was of Romney holding his
adopted African-American grandson alongside his wife, Ann, and
other grandchildren.
Actress Pia Glenn sang "one of these things is not like the
others," and comedian Dean Obeidallah joked that the photo
"really sums up the diversity of the Republican party."
Harris-Perry, who is African-American and a political
science professor at Tulane University, is the third MSNBC host
to apologize for insensitive comments in the past two months.
Last month, actor Alec Baldwin's late-night talk show was
canceled shortly after he apologized for calling a celebrity
photographer a homophobic slur.
Host Martin Bashir resigned earlier this month after being
suspended by MSNBC for making derogatory comments about former
U.S. vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin.
MSNBC is owned by Comcast Corp.