One Direction perform ''One Thing'' from atop an elevated platform during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LOS ANGELES MTV's annual Video Music Awards were handed out on Thursday in a performance show and ceremony in Los Angeles.

Following is a list of key winners.

Video of the Year - Rihanna, featuring Calvin Harris, "We Found Love"

New Artist - One Direction

Pop video - One Direction "What Makes You Beautiful"

Rock video - Coldplay "Paradise"

Hip-hop video - Drake, featuring Lil Wayne, "HYFR"

Female video - Nicki Minaj "Starships"

Male video - Chris Brown "Turn Up the Music"

Electronic Dance Music video - Calvin Harris "Feel So Close"

Share-worthy video - One Direction "What Makes You Beautiful"

Video with a message - Demi Lovato "Skyscraper"

