LOS ANGELES MTV's annual Video Music Awards were handed out on Thursday in a performance show and ceremony in Los Angeles.
Following is a list of key winners.
Video of the Year - Rihanna, featuring Calvin Harris, "We Found Love"
New Artist - One Direction
Pop video - One Direction "What Makes You Beautiful"
Rock video - Coldplay "Paradise"
Hip-hop video - Drake, featuring Lil Wayne, "HYFR"
Female video - Nicki Minaj "Starships"
Male video - Chris Brown "Turn Up the Music"
Electronic Dance Music video - Calvin Harris "Feel So Close"
Share-worthy video - One Direction "What Makes You Beautiful"
Video with a message - Demi Lovato "Skyscraper"
