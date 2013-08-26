NEW YORK Following is a list of major winners of the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards presented on Sunday in Brooklyn:
- Best rock video - Thirty Seconds to Mars, "Up In the Air"
- Best collaboration - Pink featuring Nate Ruess, "Just Give Me a Reason"
- Best pop video - Selena Gomez, "Come & Get It"
- Best hip-hop video - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis featuring Ray Dalton, "Can't Hold Us"
- Best video with a social message - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, "Same Love"
- Song of the summer - One Direction, "Best Song Ever"
- Artist to watch - Austin Mahone
- Best male video - Bruno Mars, "Locked Out of Heaven"
- Best female video - Taylor Swift, "I Knew You Were Trouble"
- Video of the year - Justin Timberlake, "Mirrors" (Reporting by Chris Michaud)