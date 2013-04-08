NEW YORK, April 8 Consumers are multitasking and
using other electronic devices such as phones and tablets while
they watch television, according to a survey released on
Monday.
The online poll of 3,501 consumers in France, Brazil, Italy,
Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States showed that an
overwhelming majority, 90 percent, said they watched some video
content over the Internet, with the tablet seeing the biggest
increase.
"Consumers can't just watch TV anymore," said Francesco
Venturini, of the management consulting and technology services
firm Accenture's Media & Entertainment industry group.
"The rise in multitasking while watching TV suggests that
scheduled programming, also known as Linear TV, may be losing
its appeal for sophisticated users, presenting both challenges
and opportunities for broadcasters and content providers,"
Venturini added.
According to the third annual Video Over Internet survey,
77 percent of consumers said they regularly use their computer
while watching television, an increase of 16 percentage points
from just a year ago.
But people also said their simultaneous computer usage is
mostly unrelated to the programs they are watching.
An exception was the use of tablets, which correlated more
closely with what consumers were watching compared to laptops or
smartphones.
Only 17 percent of people using tablets during TV time said
their activity was unrelated to the TV content they were
viewing.
Tablet use during television viewing also saw the biggest
increase in the past year, soaring from 11 percent to 44
percent, despite fewer people owning them compared to computers
or smartphones.
The survey also found that consumers are increasingly using
local online video service providers, an increase from 37
percent to 40 percent, a similar amount to the decrease in use
by global providers like Netflix and YouTube.
And a majority of respondents identified traditional TV
broadcasters as the providers they trusted most to offer video
over the Internet on their TV screen.
Accenture consulting firm conducted the survey in February
and March, with Brazil's sample disproportionately represented
by urban populations. No margin of error was provided.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Patricia Reaney and
Doina Chiacu)