By Jill Serjeant
| LOS ANGELES, July 24
LOS ANGELES, July 24 (Reuters) - NBC said on Tuesday it is
broadening its comedies to bring in bigger audiences, and drove
home the point by bringing out what could be the network's
newest star - a scene-stealing monkey called Dr. Rizzo.
Rizzo, a capuchin monkey whose Hollywood resume includes the
movie "The Hangover Part 2," is just one animal in a cast of
tigers, cats, owls, boa constrictors and dogs in the upcoming
"Animal Practice" - a comedy set in a veterinary hospital that
NBC hopes will have mass appeal.
"We're going to transition with our comedy programs and try
to broaden the audience," NBC entertainment chairman Bob
Greenblatt told TV reporters on Tuesday.
Greenblatt said that although shows such as "The Office,"
"Community" and "30 Rock" are "award winning and incredibly
sophisticated and clever," they don't bring in enough viewers
for the network.
"They do tend to be a little more narrow and sophisticated
than we would want for a broad audience," Greenblatt said.
NBC has ordered seven new comedies for the upcoming season
starting in September, including "Animal Practice," and a show
executive-produced by comedian Jimmy Fallon about young,
hands-on dads and their babies called "Guys with Kids."
"I hope these new shows are also clever and smart but can
also broaden the size of the audience," Greenblatt said.
"Animal Practice" stars Justin Kirk as a cranky veterinarian
who relates better to pets than people. Dr. Rizzo is his cute
resident sidekick in what producers on Tuesday called a
workplace comedy with a twist.
"I have never seen a show where human behavior is seen
through the prism of animal behavior and we were really excited
by the possibility of that," executive producer Alessandro
Tanaka said.
Tanaka and the show's other producers say the comedy is as
much about the relationships - professional and personal -
between the human inhabitants of the animal hospital.
"It is a smart, character-driven comedy which also happens
to have a monkey in it. It's not the other way round," said
executive producer Scott Armstrong.
But as if to challenge that notion, in zoomed Dr. Rizzo,
perched on a toy ambulance with sirens blazing and giving a wave
to assembled television critics at their bi-annual meeting.
"She is super cool. She is the most famous monkey in
Hollywood," said Kirk. "She is pretty amazing."
U.S viewers will get a sneak peek of "Animal Practice" next
month during NBC's coverage of the London Olympics, before
starting its run in September.
