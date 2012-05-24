LOS ANGELES May 24 Broadcast network NBC rose
out of the ratings basement for the first time in eight years to
claim third place among 18- to 49-year-olds - the age group
prized by advertisers, according to ratings data released on
Thursday.
ABC slipped to fourth in the category but maintained its
third-place standing among total viewers for the 2011-12 season,
according to Nielsen data provided by Horizon Media.
Comcast-owned NBC was lifted by the Super Bowl and
"Sunday Night Football," the season's most-viewed primetime
program, plus the popular singing competition "The Voice."
"We've taken some key first steps toward rebuilding
primetime," NBC Entertainment Chairman Bob Greenblatt said in a
statement.
Among 18- to 49-year-olds, NBC averaged 2.8 million viewers
per week, ahead of the 2.6 million for ABC, according to Horizon
Media.
ABC, owned by Walt Disney Co, said it topped NBC in
that age group by 4 percent, if NBC's Super Bowl broadcast was
excluded.
ABC also said it could move into a tie for third once final
data from digital video recorder viewing is compiled.
NBC's rise could be short-lived as it relied largely on "The
Voice" and football, said Brad Adgate, media analyst for Horizon
Media.
"Day-to-day, ABC has a stronger programming lineup, and they
are even returning six first-year shows, more than any other
network," he said. "It would not surprise if ABC beats out NBC
next season."
ABC's top programs included "Modern Family," the No. 1-rated
comedy and "Grey's Anatomy," the No. 1 drama.
CBS, owned by CBS Corp, held its grip on the No. 1
spot overall with a crop of hits including "NCIS" and "The Big
Bang Theory." News Corp's Fox network finished second,
boosted by "American Idol," "New Girl," and "The X Factor."