LOS ANGELES Oct 27 With the Emmys and Tonys
under his belt and his first Oscars hosting gig lined up, actor
Neil Patrick Harris is turning his talents to anchor a new NBC
variety show, the Comcast Corp-owned broadcast network
said on Monday.
Harris, 41, best known as the womanizing Barney Stinson on
long-running CBS sitcom "How I Met Your Mother," will host the
new primetime series, which will feature live comedy skits,
musical numbers, game shows and hidden camera pranks on
celebrities, NBC said in a statement.
The format of the yet-to-be-titled series is based on the
popular British ITV show "Ant and Dec's Saturday Night
Takeaway," which has already been adapted in numerous European
markets including German and Italian versions.
NBC has ordered 10 episodes of the U.S. series from ITV
Studios America, which will be filmed in front of a live
audience. No air date has been scheduled yet.
The show is the latest on Harris's portfolio after it was
announced earlier this month that he would be the host of the
2015 Oscars.
The actor recently won a best musical actor Tony award for
his Broadway stint in "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," and
co-starred in David Fincher's hit thriller film "Gone Girl."
The new variety series follows NBC's push towards televised
event spectaculars, trying to draw people to watch live rather
than delayed or on-demand programs.
After the success of its live "Sound of Music" event with
country singer Carrie Underwood last year, NBC is hoping to draw
viewers to this year's "Peter Pan Live!," with actress Allison
Williams in the title role.
