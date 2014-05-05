LOS ANGELES May 5 Netflix Inc
confirmed on Monday its dark comedy "Orange Is the New Black"
has been renewed for a third season after one of the show's
stars announced the news on social media.
Actress Laura Prepon, who plays incarcerated drug smuggler
Alex Vause in the online streaming platform's original series
following inmates at a women's prison, posted "It's official!!
Season 3!!" with a picture on Instagram.
The news comes ahead of the second season of the raunchy
series, adapted from Piper Kerman's biography of her experiences
while jailed at a women's prison, which will debut with the
release of all 13 episodes on June 6.
The show, which premiered on Netflix last summer and became
a hit among audiences and critics, features a diverse cast led
by actress Taylor Schilling, who plays a version of author
Kerman. Schilling was nominated for an Emmy last year.
"Orange Is the New Black" is one of the big shows in
Netflix's original programming push led by political drama
"House of Cards." The online streaming company has challenged
traditional network and cable television by releasing every
episode in a season at once.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Mary Milliken and Eric
Walsh)