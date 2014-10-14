Oct 14 NBC Nightly News reclaimed the No. 1 spot as the most watched prime time news program for the week of Sept. 29, after TV rating company Nielsen fixed a mistake that affected seven months of data.

NBC displaced ABC World News Tonight in the Nielsen ratings, closely watched by the advertising and media community. NBC had 8.28 million viewers, according to re-issued numbers from Nielsen.

However in the important demographic of adults 25 to 54 often desired by advertisers, ABC News remained on top for the week.

An ABC News spokesman said in a statement, "For us, it has always been about the viewer at the end of the day. 'World News Tonight' is in the tightest evening news race in several years and we're honored the viewers are responding."

Comcast's NBC News is hosted by Brian Williams and Walt Disney's ABC World News Tonight is anchored by David Muir.

A NBC spokeswoman said in a statement the network is "pleased that the corrected numbers confirm that NBC Nightly News is the No. 1 news broadcast in America, and has been for the last 265 weeks."

A spokeswoman from Nielsen said the company never comments on client data.

Last week, Nielsen said it uncovered a technical error that affected ratings for the broadcast TV networks dating back to March 2. It said it would begin to re-issue corrected data.

The glitch is a big blow for Nielsen, which is the dominant company that tracks how many people watch TV shows. TV ratings are the currency used by advertisers to determine the cost of a TV commercial. (Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)