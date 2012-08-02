By Jill Serjeant
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Aug 1 Oscar-winning writer Aaron
Sorkin on Wednesday vigorously defended his controversial show
set in a fictional cable TV newsroom, and refuted reports that
he fired his writing staff.
Sorkin said that "Newsroom," which mixes real news stories
with fictional characters in a workplace drama, was not intended
to thumb its nose at the way established television channels
have covered big news events.
Sorkin, creator of the idealistic White House drama "The
West Wing" and the award-winning screenplay writer of Facebook
movie "The Social Network," also told journalists that the next
episode of "Newsroom" will deal with the capture and killing by
U.S. forces in 2011 of Osama bin Laden.
"Newsroom" has been one of the most talked about new shows
on U.S. television since its debut on HBO in June, with critics
and fans divided over its utopian portrait of what TV news could
be and its portrayal of news reporters.
"I have only ever tried to write the way I write," Sorkin
told the Television Critics Association. "I haven't tried to
figure out what most people will like, and then give it to them.
I try to write what I like, and what I think my friends will
like, and then I keep my fingers crossed that enough other
people will like it that I can keep doing it."
"Anytime people are talking this much about a TV show is
good for television, good for people who watch and good for
people who work in television," he said.
Sorkin took the opportunity to deny a media report last
month that claimed he had fired the writing staff for the show's
second season, which has already been ordered by HBO.
"The writing staff was not fired. ... Seeing that in print
has scared the hell out of the writers. They are coming to work
early and being polite to me. I love the writing staff. I think
they are a fantastic group," he said.
Sorkin's use of recent news events, including the 2011 BP
oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, the Japanese tsunami and
nuclear reactor meltdown, and the shooting of U.S.
Representative Gabby Giffords, has offended many journalists
because he appears to be critical of reporting and errors made
while reporting breaking news.
"I didn't want to make up fake news. I didn't feel we would
be able to relate to fake news," Sorkin said. But he added, "I
didn't do it so I could leverage hindsight, so I could make our
characters smarter."
Sorkin also shrugged off criticism that his female
characters mess up more on their jobs than the male journalists,
saying all the characters in the show were deeply flawed.
And he said the first season has already been filmed, so he
could not make changes even if he wanted to.
Jeff Daniels plays cranky TV anchorman Will McAvoy, who is
on a mission to present the news without commercial or corporate
obstacles. Daniels has made clear he had no time for critics.
"It took me a long time as an actor to stop reading you,"
Daniels told the TV critics on Wednesday. "If Aaron is happy, if
HBO is happy, and I am happy when I leave the set, I hate to say
it is great. ... There is nothing you can tell me, I am sorry to
say, that will help me as an actor."
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Stacey Joyce)