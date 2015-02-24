Feb 24 ESPN on Tuesday suspended anchor Keith
Olbermann for the rest of the week because of a series of
disparaging tweets about Pennsylvania State University and its
students on Monday night.
"We are aware of the exchange Keith Olbermann had on Twitter
last night regarding Penn State," the Disney-owned cable sports
network said in a statement. "It was completely inappropriate
and does not reflect the views of ESPN.
"We have discussed it with Keith, who recognizes he was
wrong."
Penn State students raised $13 million for pediatric cancer
victims over the weekend. A former Penn State student tweeted
the news to Olbermann, who has been critical of the school for
the deal it made with the National Collegiate Athletic
Association over penalties arising from a child sex abuse
scandal involving former assistant football coach Jerry
Sandusky.
A series of tweets between Olbermann and others on the issue
went viral.
"PSU students are pitiful because they're PSU students -
period," Olbermann said in one of his tweets.
"I apologize for the PSU tweets," Olbermann tweeted on
Tuesday. "I was stupid and childish and way less mature than the
students there who did such a great fundraising job."
The outspoken Olbermann, 56, and ESPN have butted heads
before, leading to his departure from the sports network in
1997. He was also suspended from MSNBC in 2010, and returned to
ESPN in 2013.
(Reporting by Steve Ginsburg; Editing by Eric Walsh)