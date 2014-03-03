By Eric Kelsey
LOS ANGELES, March 3 Sunday's Oscar telecast
drew 43 million viewers in the United States, delivering the
biggest audience for the Academy Awards in a decade, but divided
critics, who mostly liked host Ellen DeGeneres but thought the
show ran too long.
Nielsen ratings data on Monday showed the audience that
watched slavery drama "12 Years a Slave" capture the best
picture honor grew 6.4 percent from last year. That is a
positive sign for broadcaster ABC, which has signed on to host
Hollywood's biggest night through 2020.
The Oscars attract the biggest non-sports TV audience in the
United States each year, and the show drew its largest
viewership since 2004, when 43.6 million tuned in.
Producers' middle-of-the-road approach to the show with
DeGeneres hosting gave the Walt Disney Co-owned network
similar results among younger viewers compared with last year,
when they gambled with edgier comedian Seth MacFarlane as host.
DeGeneres' deadpan affability hearkened back to the more
genteel hosts of the past like Bob Hope and Johnny Carson. Brian
Lowry, TV columnist for trade publication Variety, said her
opening monologue "screamed of a desire to dial the show back to
safer terrain."
The 56-year-old comic and daytime talk show host earned high
marks for her opening bits, landing jokes about actress Jennifer
Lawrence falling on her way to accept an Oscar last year and
teasing Oscar voters as "racists" if "12 Years a Slave" did not
win best picture.
The three-and-a-half hour telecast, in which 24 awards were
handed out, had little in terms of special tributes or
performances to impress critics with its production.
"Despite a terrifically loose Ellen DeGeneres, the first
half of the Oscars was the type of slog that makes you wonder if
your friends who don't watch TV are onto something,"
Entertainment Weekly's Karen Valby wrote.
New York Times TV critic Alessandra Stanley added: "It can
start to feel like a high school graduation where diplomas are
handed out alphabetically, and your child's last name begins
with Z."
RETWEET RECORD
Hollywood Reporter writer Tim Goodman thought DeGeneres was
"unpredictably off her game."
"As a television event, this year's Oscars was more like an
endurance test," he wrote. "It was a turgid affair, badly
directed, poorly produced and featuring an endless string of
either tired or wince-inducing moments by DeGeneres, who, by the
last 30 or so minutes, seemed to have given up entirely."
But DeGeneres' low-key affair paid off after several years
of experiments by the show's producers in an attempt to boost
ratings and attract younger viewers.
In a quest to draw new viewers to an old-school awards show,
organizers have expanded the best picture category from five to
up to 10 to appeal to more people. They also have rotated
through hosts rather than settling on the same host or hosts, as
the Golden Globes has done successfully with Tina Fey and Amy
Poehler and Ricky Gervais before them.
Early data from Nielsen showed that viewers in the
advertiser-coveted 18-49 age group declined by 1 percent from
last year, while viewers in the 18-34 audience grew by the same
margin.
MacFarlane's performance last year put off critics with his
song-and-dance routines, as well as provocative bits about Jews,
gays and female nudity in film.
This year's show proved to be a smash on social media, with
its most talked-about moment DeGeneres' staged "selfie" with
several stars in the audience. It set the record for most
retweets on Twitter, so far surpassing 2 million, and also
caused a disruption in Twitter service for about 20 minutes.
Twitter Inc said that some 14.7 million
Oscar-related tweets were sent worldwide during the telecast,
while Nielsen's social media data overall social media activity
around the ceremony increased by 75 percent from last year.