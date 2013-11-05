The cast of television series ''Glee'' accepts the Choice TV Show: Comedy Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

LOS ANGELES Television musical series "Glee" on Tuesday led the nominees for the annual fan-voted People's Choice Awards, while actress Sandra Bullock and pop singers Katy Perry and Justin Timberlake each scored five nominations.

Fox's "Glee" picked up eight nominations for the only Hollywood awards show covering film, music and television that is voted on solely by the public.

The People's Choice Awards ceremony, set for January 8 in Los Angeles, kicks off the Hollywood awards season, which culminates with the coveted Academy Awards, or Oscars, on March 2.

The People's Choice winners are chosen by fans, who can vote online across 58 categories spanning film, TV and music starting Thursday through December 5.

"Glee" scored nominations for best network TV comedy, while its stars Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Jane Lynch and Lea Michele each won nominations in the comedy acting categories.

Fan recognition for "Glee" comes four months after series star Cory Monteith died from a heroin and alcohol overdose in Vancouver, causing a delay in production. "Glee" bid farewell to Monteith and his character in a somber episode last month. <id:nL1N0I01GC>

The series also picked up nominations for the awards show's more off-beat accolades, including favorite TV "bromance," favorite TV "gal pals" and favorite on-screen chemistry.

Bullock won nominations for best movie actress, best dramatic actress, best comedic actress as well as two nominations for top movie duo for her roles in outer-space drama "Gravity" with George Clooney and buddy-cop comedy "The Heat" with Melissa McCarthy.

Perry picked up her nods for best female music artist, pop artist, and favorite music fan following. Her song "Roar" was nominated for best song and music video.

Pop singer Justin Timberlake, who released his album "The 20/20 Experience" in two installments this year after a five-year music hiatus, also earned five nods including top male music artist, pop artist, R&B artist, best album and best song for "Mirrors."

Network CBS (CBS.N) dominated the main television categories, picking up a total of 13 nominations spanning best comedy, drama and actors in a drama and comedy series. Fox (FOXA.O) and ABC (DIS.N) were second with seven nods, while NBC (CMCSA.O) picked up three.

Action films "Fast & Furious 6," "Iron Man 3" and "Star Trek Into Darkness" along with animated features "Despicable Me 2" and "Monsters University" were nominated for favorite movie.

Jennifer Aniston, Robert Downey Jr., Hugh Jackman, Melissa McCarthy and Channing Tatum each picked up three nods in the acting categories.

The awards show will be broadcast on CBS and hosted by Beth Behrs and Kat Dennings, stars of the CBS comedy series "2 Broke Girls."

Organizers said more than 160 million votes were cast to select this year's nominees for the awards, which are in their 40th year.

