NEW YORK Dec 2 Academy Award winner Christopher
Walken, a veteran of both stage and screen, is taking a first
crack at a live television musical as Captain Hook in "Peter Pan
Live!," a gig he likens to a sporting event.
In the production that airs on Dec. 4 on NBC, Walken plays
opposite Allison Williams, who steps into the title role made
famous by Mary Martin in the original 1954 Broadway musical.
Whereas a Broadway play involves previews and interaction
with an audience before opening night, Walken says doing a live
musical for broadcast is like showing up for a one-off sports
competition.
"It's very much of a thing between you and the audience,"
the 71-year-old Walken, who won a best supporting actor Oscar in
1979 for "The Deer Hunter," said in an interview at a press
event in New York.
"But in this situation, you just do it and that's it. I've
never done that."
"Peter Pan Live!" follows the success of the Comcast
Corp-owned network's "The Sound of Music," which was watched by
18 million viewers when it aired last year, is part of a trend
for TV networks to offer more live events.
For Williams, best known for her role in the HBO series
"Girls," playing Peter Pan was something she had dreamed about
since childhood. She said starring opposite Walken as the
one-handed pirate pursued by a crocodile in the story by the
Scottish playwright J.M. Barrie was the icing on the cake.
"He is one of the funniest people I have ever worked with,"
Williams, 26, said about Walken. "I think his Hook will be just
scary and silly enough for kids."
Walken will be showing off his singing and dancing skills as
Hook and promises to bring his own take to the iconic role.
"I like him. He's very sad about his hand. There is a
crocodile chasing him and he is lonely, I think," Walken said
about Hook.
"He wants vengeance and he also wants a mother. He is very
upset Peter Pan has found a mother and he wants to take her away
and be his mother. So, he's a little sad."
The cast includes multiple Tony nominee Kelli O'Hara ("South
Pacific") as Mrs. Darling and Tony winner Christian Borle
("Peter and the Starcatcher") in dual roles as Mr. Darling, and
Mr. Smee, Hook's trusted assistant.
Williams learned to fly for the role, but she didn't need
any help perfecting Peter's rooster crow.
"I've been crowing my whole life," she said.
