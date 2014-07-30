NEW YORK, July 30 Allison Williams, who stars in
the HBO comedy "Girls," will play Peter Pan opposite Christopher
Walken as Captain Hook in the TV musical special "Peter Pan
Live! on NBC," the television network said on Wednesday.
The live television production of J.M. Barrie's tale about a
boy who can fly and never grows up will be broadcast on Dec. 4.
It follows the success of last year's live special of "The Sound
of Music Live," which starred country singer Carrie Underwood
and drew an audience of 19 million.
"We think she will bring the perfect blend of boyish
vulnerability and bravado to save the day against Christopher
Walken's powerful Captain Hook," Robert Greenblatt, the chairman
of NBC Entertainment, said in a statement.
Williams, 26, is the daughter of "NBC Nightly News" anchor
Brian Williams.
The live musical is part of the Comcast Corp-owned
network's strategy to woo viewers to watch programs live, which
is more valuable to advertisers than viewing later on digital
video recorders.
Williams, who appeared in Fox comedy series "The Mindy
Project," before joining "Girls," said she has wanted to play
Peter Pan since she was a child.
Walken, 71, who won a best supporting actor Oscar in 1979
for "The Deer Hunter," would bring a new spin to Captain Hook,
Greenblatt said.
It will be the third live "Peter Pan" broadcast by NBC, but
the first in nearly 60 years.
The network aired the original Broadway production, starring
Mary Martin in the title role, in 1955. It was so popular the
network did a second live broadcast in 1956 and later aired a
taped production.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney, editing by G Crosse)