(Recasts with viewing figures)
By Patricia Reaney
NEW YORK Dec 5 More than 9 million people tuned
in to watch a high-flying Allison Williams as Peter Pan and a
tap-dancing Christopher Walken as Captain Hook in a live
television production of the classic musical that drew mixed
reactions from fans and critics.
The three-hour "Peter Pan Live!" that aired on NBC on
Thursday night on the Comcast-owned network followed last year's
live production of "The Sound of Music." It drew half the 18.5
million viewers who saw last year's show, NBC said.
But not everyone was enthralled by the latest version of the
beloved children's story about the boy who refuses to grow up
and the one-handed pirate.
Viewers who found the production lackluster, wooden or odd
turned to social media to vent their disappointment.
"Weird that the 'lost boys' are grown men," tweeted actress
Mia Farrow.
"I'm watching #Peter Pan but it looks more like a gay pride
parade," comedian Dane Cook said on Twitter.
"Honestly at this point, I'm just sticking around to see
that psycho in the crocodile outfit again," tweeted Adam Lusici.
Oscar winner Walken, 71, drew the most varied comments for
his laid-back, sashaying portrayal of Hook, which some likened
to an aging Jack Sparrow in the "Pirates of the Caribbean"
films.
"Christopher Walken can kill anyone on this stage anytime he
likes. The only thing stopping him is his lack of interest,"
said TV viewer Maureen Johnson.
But another fan named Matt Anderson tweeted, "Tap dancing
Christopher Walken might just have saved this crapfest."
Williams, of the hit HBO show "Girls," won praise for her
singing but lost points for her faltering British accent.
The Hollywood Reporter said Williams could sing and act and
credited the actress for her performance in a role that called
for "a fair amount of physical effort, much of it on wires."
"Williams held her own and in the process held the show
together," it added.
Variety described her voice as "perfectly fine" but noted
she was less boyish and buoyant than other actresses who have
played Peter Pan.
"It's been 60 years since Mary Martin soared in a live NBC
production of J.M. Barrie's story, bringing a nice symmetry to
this holiday telecast," the trade magazine said.
"But that was nearly a lifetime ago - certainly before the
age of social media, creating an army of buccaneers eager to
pick such a project apart in real time," it added.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Dan Grebler)